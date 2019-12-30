Six Family Members Choke to Death in Their Sleep after TV, Fridge Catch Fire in Ghaziabad

New Delhi: Five children and their aunt suffocated to death after a short circuit at their home in Uttaranchal Vihar Colony in Ghaziabad's Loni town. Five children, aged between 5 and 12 years, had been sleeping with their aunt since other family members had gone to Meerut to attend a wedding, Police said.

Following a short circuit in the house, Parveen, 40, and five children including three girls died in their sleep, according to Hindustan Times.

Police believe that the incident occurred some time after the six went to sleep after shutting the door of the room, to keep out the winter chill.

“Late at night, there was probably a short circuit in which the refrigerator and television caught fire. All the victims were asleep. There was gaseous formation in the room as a result of slow-burning activity and the victims died. Their bodies also had burn minor injuries,” said Neeraj Kumar Jadaun, superintendent of police of Ghaziabad (rural).

“Most of the family members had gone to their native place at Jani in Meerut to attend a wedding. The five children were sleeping with their aunt on the ground floor of the three-storeyed house. We are conducting the legal formalities and a post mortem examination will be conducted to know the exact cause of death. Prima facie, it seems a case of asphyxia due to thick smoke which resulted after the gadgets caught fire,” Jadaun added.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.