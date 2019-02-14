English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Six Flights Diverted from Delhi Airport Due to Bad Weather
"Four flights have been diverted to Jaipur. Two flights have been diverted to Lucknow due to heavy rains," an official said.
(Image for representation: PTI)
New Delhi: Six flights have been diverted from the Delhi airport due to bad weather between 9.30 am and 12 noon on Thursday, airport officials said.
"Four flights have been diverted to Jaipur. Two flights have been diverted to Lucknow due to heavy rains," an official said.
The flights that were diverted to Jaipur were of Air Astana, Jet Airways, Indigo and GoAir, they said.
"One flight of Vistara and one flight of IndiGo were diverted to Lucknow," the official added.
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results