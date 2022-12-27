CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Movies#BiggBoss16#Coronavirus#YearEnder2022
Home » News » India » Six Girls Injured in Stampede-like Situation at Puri Jagannath Temple
1-MIN READ

Six Girls Injured in Stampede-like Situation at Puri Jagannath Temple

PTI

Last Updated: December 27, 2022, 09:50 IST

Puri, India

The condition of the girls is stated to be stable (Representative Image)

The condition of the girls is stated to be stable (Representative Image)

The students, part of a 70-member group of boys and girls from Hrudananda High School in Rasgovindpur area of Mayurbhanj district, had come to Puri on Monday for a picnic during the Christmas holidays

At least six girl students were hospitalised after being injured in a stampede-like situation at the Jagannath Temple in Puri, police said.

The condition of the girls is stated to be stable.

The students, part of a 70-member group of boys and girls from Hrudananda High School in Rasgovindpur area of Mayurbhanj district, had come to Puri on Monday for a picnic during the Christmas holidays, a police officer said.

The students were at the sea beach throughout the day, and went to visit the 12th-century shrine in the evening before returning home, he said.

RELATED NEWS

While climbing the 22 steps (‘Baisi Pahacha’) to the temple around 8 pm, the girls were caught in a stampede-like situation and fainted, a temple office-bearer said.

There were a large number of visitors to the temple during the day.

The injured girls, students of classes 9 and 10, were later rescued and admitted to a local hospital.

Read all the Latest India News here

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
Tags:
  1. Jagannath temple
  2. Odisha
  3. puri
  4. stampede
first published:December 27, 2022, 09:50 IST
last updated:December 27, 2022, 09:50 IST
Read More