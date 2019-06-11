Six Governors Meet Amit Shah, Discuss Issues Concerning Their States

Governors of six states, including Rajasthan, met Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday and discussed various issues concerning their respective states, officials said.Apart from Rajasthan's Kalyan Singh, those who met the home minister were Gujarat's Om Prakash Kohli, Karnataka's Vajubhai Vala and Uttarakhand's Baby Rani Maurya.Himachal Pradesh Governor Acharya Dev Vrat and his Manipur counterpart Najma Heptulla too called on Shah.The governors met Shah separately and a home ministry official described the meetings as courtesy calls on the new home minister, who assumed charge on June 1.Shah discussed with them issues concerning their respective states, the official said. ​