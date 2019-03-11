English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Six Gujarati-origin Canadians among 149 Passengers Killed in Ethiopian Airlines Crash
The airlines has said all the 149 passengers and eight crew members who were on flight ET302 from the Ethiopian capital to Nairobi in Kenya were killed in the crash.
People walk past a part of the wreckage at the scene of the Ethiopian Airlines Flight ET 302 plane crash, near the town of Bishoftu, southeast of Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, on Monday. (Credit: Reuters)
Ahmedabad: Six Gujarati-origin residents of Canada were among the 157 people on-board the Ethiopian Airlines jet that crashed shortly after take-off from Addis Abada on Sunday.
The airlines has said all the 149 passengers and eight crew members who were on flight ET302 from the Ethiopian capital to Nairobi in Kenya were killed in the crash.
It said 32 Kenyans, 18 Canadians, eight Americans and seven British nationals were among the passengers.
The crash happened at 08:44 local time, six minutes after the months-old Boeing 737 Max-8 took off.
The six Gujarati-origin passengers from Canada were identified as Pannag Vaidhya, his wife Hanshina Vaidhya, their daughter Kosha Dixit, son-in-law Prerit Dixit and two grand-daughters - Askha and Anuksha.
A kin of the deceased told News18 the family was travelling to Kenya to meet close relatives.
Dixit’s parents live in Surat. His father Virendra Dixit said they were heartbroken by the news.
Prerit Dixit had moved to Canada about 10 years ago after marriage, following which his in-laws joined the family in Toronto.
