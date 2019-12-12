Six Haryana Policemen Suspended over Misbehaviour Complaint by Cow Vigilantes
The cow vigilantes alleged that the six policemen, including three constables, had misbehaved with them. The policemen too had accused the vigilantes of creating obstructions in discharge of their official duties.
Representative image.
Chandigarh: Six policemen, including a sub-inspector, were suspended in Haryana's Karnal over a complaint of misbehaviour with cow vigilantes.
Karnal SP Surinder Bhoria on Thursday said the cow vigilantes had alleged that the six policemen, including three constables, had misbehaved with them. The policemen too had accused the vigilantes of creating obstructions in discharge of their official duties, the SP said.
He said an inquiry had been marked and a DSP-rank officer had been asked to give a report within next two to three days.
"Till the inquiry is complete and entire picture becomes clear, the six policemen shall remain suspended. Further action in the matter will depend on the outcome of the inquiry report," Bhoria said over the phone.
Some reports said the cow vigilantes had accused the six policemen of assault and helping cow smugglers.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Saturday 09 November , 2019 Launch of Kartarpur Corridor Amidst Indo-Pak Strife | Crux+
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Friday 08 November , 2019 LK Advani: The Architect of Hindutva Politics | Rare Interviews
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Airtel Has Three New Prepaid Recharge Packs With Unlimited Voice Calls
- Virat Kohli Dedicates India's T20I Win to Anushka Sharma, Says It's Special Wedding Anniversary Gift
- India’s Personal Data Protection Bill is Heading For Review: Everything You Must Know
- News18 Tech & Auto Awards 2019 Celebrates The Intersection of Technology And Automobiles
- India vs West Indies | Virat Kohli Screamer Lights Up Gloomy Day for Fielders