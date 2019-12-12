Take the pledge to vote

Six Haryana Policemen Suspended over Misbehaviour Complaint by Cow Vigilantes

The cow vigilantes alleged that the six policemen, including three constables, had misbehaved with them. The policemen too had accused the vigilantes of creating obstructions in discharge of their official duties.

PTI

December 12, 2019, 7:04 PM IST
Six Haryana Policemen Suspended over Misbehaviour Complaint by Cow Vigilantes
Chandigarh: Six policemen, including a sub-inspector, were suspended in Haryana's Karnal over a complaint of misbehaviour with cow vigilantes.

Karnal SP Surinder Bhoria on Thursday said the cow vigilantes had alleged that the six policemen, including three constables, had misbehaved with them. The policemen too had accused the vigilantes of creating obstructions in discharge of their official duties, the SP said.

He said an inquiry had been marked and a DSP-rank officer had been asked to give a report within next two to three days.

"Till the inquiry is complete and entire picture becomes clear, the six policemen shall remain suspended. Further action in the matter will depend on the outcome of the inquiry report," Bhoria said over the phone.

Some reports said the cow vigilantes had accused the six policemen of assault and helping cow smugglers.

