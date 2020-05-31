INDIA

1-MIN READ

Six Held for Dancing to Music on Road Near COVID-19 Centre in Mumbai

Representative Image.

The incident occurred around 1am, an official said, adding the accused are residents of Andheri and were found to be roaming the streets in cars in violation of lockdown norms.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: May 31, 2020, 5:04 PM IST
Six people were arrested in the wee hours on Sunday for playing loud music inside their two cars and dancing on a road near the COVID centre in suburban Vile Parle in Mumbai, police said.

The incident occurred around 1am, an official said, adding that the accused are residents of suburban Andheri who were found to be roaming the streets in cars in violation of the coronavirus lockdown norms.

They all were booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Epidemic Diseases Act, he said. They were later released on bail, he added.


