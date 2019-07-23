Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

TMC Worker Beaten to Death for Allegedly Attending Mamata's Rally, Six Held

BJP's Arambagh organisational district president Biman Ghosh said the death of Bag was a result of infighting within the ruling party of the state.

PTI

Updated:July 23, 2019, 7:09 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
TMC Worker Beaten to Death for Allegedly Attending Mamata's Rally, Six Held
Image for representation.
Loading...

Arambagh: A Trinamool Congress worker was beaten to death in West Bengal's Hooghly district, following which six people were arrested, police said on Tuesday.

The ruling party's district president Dilip Yadav accused BJP activists of killing Lalchand Bag for attending Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee's Martyrs' Day rally in Kolkata on July 21, a charge refuted by the saffron party.

Bag (40), a resident of Nakunda village in Goghat 1 block, was beaten up on Monday night when he was returning home from a market, a police officer said.

He was taken to the Arambagh sub-divisional hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead, police said.

Superintendent of Police Tathagata Basu said, "On the complaint of Bag's father against 27 people, six have been arrested so far and the investigation is underway."

Meanwhile, BJP's Arambagh organisational district president Biman Ghosh said the death of Bag was a result of infighting within the ruling party of the state.

The Trinamool Congress organises Martyrs' Day rally on July 21 every year in memory of 13 Youth Congress workers, who were killed in police firing on July 21, 1993.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram