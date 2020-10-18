Six Held In Bhiwandi For Lynching Alleged Mobile Phone Thief

Thane: Six people were arrested after an alleged mobile thief was lynched in Bhiwandi in Thane district on Sunday, police said. Bhiwandi Zone II deputy commissioner of police Rajkumar Shinde said the incident happened in the godown of one Kunal Doshi (32) in Parasnath Complex in the powerloom township’s Wallpada area.

“Around 4am, three people sneaked into the godown and stole mobile phones of three workers sleeping there. While fleeing, one of them fell from a first floor canopy and was later severely beaten by those present. They also called the police and together rushed him to hospital,” said Shinde. The man, identified as Bharat Sai, later succumbed to his injuries after which the godown owner and five workers were arrested and charged with murder, the DCP said.

A probe into the mobile theft is also underway, he added.

