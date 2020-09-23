Six Held In Karnataka For Betting On IPL Cricket Matches

Bengaluru: Six people were arrested here on Wednesday for allegedly betting on Indian Premier League T20 matches being held in UAE and cash Rs six lakh was seized from them. The Central Crime Branch in a statement said the six were arrested from Banaswadi and Malleswaram areas in the city and two cases were registered against them.

The punters were accepting bets from several people here on the basis of each ball, over, runs and on the victory and defeat of teams in the league.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor