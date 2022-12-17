Six, Including Two Children, Charred to Death in Telangana

In a tragic incident, six people, including two children were burnt to death in Mancherial district in Telangana, police said on Saturday.

According to the Ramagundam Deputy Commissioner of Police, Akhil Mahajan, a tiled hut was gutted at Venkatapur village in Mancherial district, after 1.30 am today while the victims were asleep.

“The flames engulfed the hut in which six people were burnt alive. All of them were in deep slumber,” Mahajan said.

One of the victims was identified as Masu Shivaiah (50), Village Revenue Assistant (VRA).

“The fire seems suspicious.. the clues team is on the way to ascertain the fact “, Mahajan said.

Bodies have been retrieved and the investigation is on, he added.

