Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
News18 » India
1-min read

Six Indians Killed in Blast in Ceramic Factory in Sudan, 11 Still Unidentified or Missing: MEA

On Wednesday, the Indian Embassy in Sudan suggested that 18 Indians were among the 23 people killed in the blast. MEA Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar, however, said that 33 of the 58 Indians working there were safe.

Updated:December 6, 2019, 7:10 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Six Indians Killed in Blast in Ceramic Factory in Sudan, 11 Still Unidentified or Missing: MEA
Smoke billows at a ceramics factory after an explosion in Khartoum on Tuesday. (Reuters)

New Delhi: Six Indians were killed in Tuesday's LPG tanker blast in a ceramic factory in Sudan while eight were undergoing treatment in hospitals and 11 were either unidentified or missing, the External Affairs Ministry said on Friday.

On Wednesday, the Indian Embassy in Sudan, citing reports, suggested that 18 Indians were among the 23 people killed in the blast. MEA Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said a total of 58 Indians were working in the factory at the time of the blast and 33 were safe.

He said the government is in touch with the families of the deceased Indians. According to a statement issued by the Sudanese government three days ago, the blast in a gas tanker triggered the fire in an industrial area.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram