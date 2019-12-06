Six Indians Killed in Blast in Ceramic Factory in Sudan, 11 Still Unidentified or Missing: MEA
On Wednesday, the Indian Embassy in Sudan suggested that 18 Indians were among the 23 people killed in the blast. MEA Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar, however, said that 33 of the 58 Indians working there were safe.
Smoke billows at a ceramics factory after an explosion in Khartoum on Tuesday. (Reuters)
New Delhi: Six Indians were killed in Tuesday's LPG tanker blast in a ceramic factory in Sudan while eight were undergoing treatment in hospitals and 11 were either unidentified or missing, the External Affairs Ministry said on Friday.
On Wednesday, the Indian Embassy in Sudan, citing reports, suggested that 18 Indians were among the 23 people killed in the blast. MEA Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said a total of 58 Indians were working in the factory at the time of the blast and 33 were safe.
He said the government is in touch with the families of the deceased Indians. According to a statement issued by the Sudanese government three days ago, the blast in a gas tanker triggered the fire in an industrial area.
