Six Injured After 13 Coaches of Tapti Ganga Express Derail in Bihar
The accident occurred near Gautam Asthan railway station in Varanasi division at 9.45 am, minutes after the Surat-bound train left Chapra Junction.
Image for representation. (Image: Reuters)
Patna: Six passengers were injured on Sunday after 13 coaches of Chapra-Surat Tapti Ganga Express derailed in Bihar's Saran district.
The accident occurred near Gautam Asthan railway station in Varanasi division at 9.45 am, minutes after the Surat-bound train left Chapra Junction, Sanjay Yadav, chief public relations officer (CPRO) of North Eastern Railway said.
No casualty has been reported so far, the CPRO told PTI over phone, adding that the injured had been admitted to local hospital.
All the six passengers, who received minor injuries, were discharged after being administered first aid, the CPRO said, adding no coach overturned in the incident.
The accident spot is 10 km from Chapra town, he said.
"The cause of the accident is yet to be ascertained and we are waiting for more details," Yadav said, adding it will be clear only after an investigation is conducted.
The main line (up line) has been blocked because of the accident, the CPRO said.
According to some officials, rescue operations are underway.
"About 180 passengers, who wanted to continue their onward journey, have been sent for their destinations by a special train, the CPRO said, adding others were served refreshments and sent to Chapra (Saran district headquarters) by bus from where they left for their native places.
