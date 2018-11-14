English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Six injured After Naxals Blew up Truck in IED Blast in Chhattisgarh
"Four Border Security Force (BSF) personnel, belonging to 414th battalion, a District Reserve Guard (DRG) jawan, and a civilian, who was driving the vehicle, received injuries in the improvised explosive device (IED) blast," he said.
Raipur: Five security personnel, including four BSF jawans, and a civilian were injured when Naxals blew up a truck with an IED in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district on Wednesday, a senior police official said.
The incident took place around 9 am at Bijapur Ghati, located around 7 km from Bijapur town, Deputy Inspector General (anti-Naxal operations), Sundarraj P told PTI.
Reinforcement was rushed to the spot and the injured persons were shifted to a local hospital, he said, adding that a search operation was underway in the region.
Bijapur is located around 450 km from the state capital Raipur.
