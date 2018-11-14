Six injured After Naxals Blew up Truck in IED Blast in Chhattisgarh

: Five security personnel, including four BSF jawans, and a civilian were injured when Naxals blew up a truck with an IED in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district on Wednesday, a senior police official said.The incident took place around 9 am at Bijapur Ghati, located around 7 km from Bijapur town, Deputy Inspector General (anti-Naxal operations), Sundarraj P told PTI."Four Border Security Force (BSF) personnel, belonging to 414th battalion, a District Reserve Guard (DRG) jawan, and a civilian, who was driving the vehicle, received injuries in the improvised explosive device (IED) blast," he said.Reinforcement was rushed to the spot and the injured persons were shifted to a local hospital, he said, adding that a search operation was underway in the region.Bijapur is located around 450 km from the state capital Raipur.