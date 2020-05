Six people were injured in a clash between two groups of the same community in Muzaffarnagr's Ghari village, police said on Sunday.

A verbal duel ensued between Afzal and Shamshad on Saturday evening. Others joined the melee soon after and the verbal confrontation turned into a violent clash in which six people were injured, they said.

Police said the clash could be the result of an old enmity between the two groups.

The injured persons were rushed to a nearby hospital, they said.