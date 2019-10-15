Six Injured in Stone-Pelting During Clash in UP's Muzaffarnagar

Muzaffarnagar: Six people were injured in stone-pelting during a clash between two groups of the same community in Shamli, police said on Tuesday.

Khurshid Qureshi and Bilal Qureshi got into a confrontation, which turned into a violent clash after others joined the melee, Circle Officer Jitender Kumar said. The two groups hurled stones at each other, resulting in injuries to six people, he said.

A case was registered against 22 people and 10 of them were arrested, Kumar said. Meanwhile, security was tightened in the locality to avoid any untoward incident, he added.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.