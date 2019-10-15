Take the pledge to vote

Six Injured in Stone-Pelting During Clash in UP's Muzaffarnagar

A case was registered against 22 people and 10 of them were arrested. Meanwhile, security was tightened in the locality to avoid any untoward incident.

PTI

Updated:October 15, 2019, 8:31 PM IST
Image for representation. (PTI Photo)

Muzaffarnagar: Six people were injured in stone-pelting during a clash between two groups of the same community in Shamli, police said on Tuesday.

Khurshid Qureshi and Bilal Qureshi got into a confrontation, which turned into a violent clash after others joined the melee, Circle Officer Jitender Kumar said. The two groups hurled stones at each other, resulting in injuries to six people, he said.

A case was registered against 22 people and 10 of them were arrested, Kumar said. Meanwhile, security was tightened in the locality to avoid any untoward incident, he added.

