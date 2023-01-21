CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Movies#BiggBoss16#CricketLive#Budget2023#IndvsNZ
Home » News » India » Six Police Personnel Injured as Twin Blasts Rock Jammu's Narwal, Area Cordoned Off
1-MIN READ

Six Police Personnel Injured as Twin Blasts Rock Jammu's Narwal, Area Cordoned Off

By: News Desk

News18.com

Last Updated: January 21, 2023, 12:29 IST

Jammu, India

The whole area has been cordoned off and the injured evacuated to hospital, another police official said.(Representational pic: PTI)

The whole area has been cordoned off and the injured evacuated to hospital, another police official said.(Representational pic: PTI)

The blasts occurred in the Narwal area of Jammu City, Additional Director General of Police (Jammu) Mukesh Singh said

At least six persons got injured as twin explosions rocked Jammu on Saturday, senior officials said. The blasts took place in the Narwal area of Jammu City, Additional Director General of Police (Jammu) Mukesh Singh said.

According to a visual shared by ANI, several police personnel was present at the spot of the blasts and those injured were immediately rushed to a hospital nearby. The area has been cordoned off.

“Twin blasts occurred in Narwal area of Jammu, 6 people injured," said ADGP Jammu Zone Mukesh Singh.

Further details are awaited.

Read all the Latest India News here

About the Author
News Desk
The News Desk is a team of passionate editors and writers who break and analyse the most important events unfolding in India and abroad. From live upd...Read More
Tags:
  1. jammu & kashmir
  2. twin blasts
first published:January 21, 2023, 12:22 IST
last updated:January 21, 2023, 12:29 IST
Read More