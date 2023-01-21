Six Police Personnel Injured as Twin Blasts Rock Jammu's Narwal, Area Cordoned Off

At least six persons got injured as twin explosions rocked Jammu on Saturday, senior officials said. The blasts took place in the Narwal area of Jammu City, Additional Director General of Police (Jammu) Mukesh Singh said.

According to a visual shared by ANI, several police personnel was present at the spot of the blasts and those injured were immediately rushed to a hospital nearby. The area has been cordoned off.

#WATCH | J&K: Six people injured in two blasts that occurred in Narwal area of Jammu. Visuals from the spot. Police personnel are present at the spot. pic.twitter.com/eTZ1exaICG— ANI (@ANI) January 21, 2023

“Twin blasts occurred in Narwal area of Jammu, 6 people injured," said ADGP Jammu Zone Mukesh Singh.

Further details are awaited.

