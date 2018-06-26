English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Six Jawans Killed, Five Injured in Anti-Maoist Ops in Latehar
Of the five personnel injured, the condition of one is said to be critical.
Image for representation only.
New Delhi: Six security personnel were reportedly killed and five injured during an anti-Maoist operation in the Burha Pahar region of Jharkhand’s Latehar.
Maoists triggered a landmine blast in the area and then attacked the security personnel who belonged to the Jharkhand Jaguars.
Sources said of the five security men injured, the condition of one jawan is critical. They added that the Superintendents of Police of Latehar and Garhwa were also part of the team conducting the operation.
