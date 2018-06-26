GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Six Jawans Killed, Five Injured in Anti-Maoist Ops in Latehar

Of the five personnel injured, the condition of one is said to be critical.

News18.com

Updated:June 26, 2018, 11:55 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Six Jawans Killed, Five Injured in Anti-Maoist Ops in Latehar
Image for representation only.
New Delhi: Six security personnel were reportedly killed and five injured during an anti-Maoist operation in the Burha Pahar region of Jharkhand’s Latehar.

Maoists triggered a landmine blast in the area and then attacked the security personnel who belonged to the Jharkhand Jaguars.

Sources said of the five security men injured, the condition of one jawan is critical. They added that the Superintendents of Police of Latehar and Garhwa were also part of the team conducting the operation.

Also Watch

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You