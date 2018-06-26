Six Jawans Killed, Five Injured in Anti-Maoist Ops in Latehar

Six security personnel were reportedly killed and five injured during an anti-Maoist operation in the Burha Pahar region of Jharkhand’s Latehar.Maoists triggered a landmine blast in the area and then attacked the security personnel who belonged to the Jharkhand Jaguars.Sources said of the five security men injured, the condition of one jawan is critical. They added that the Superintendents of Police of Latehar and Garhwa were also part of the team conducting the operation.