Six Killed, 18 Injured in Accident on Lucknow-Agra Expressway
The deadly mishap took place at about 2am when a truck carrying pipes lost control and hit a divider.
File photo of Lucknow-Agra Expressway.
Unnao: Six persons were on Thursday killed and 18 others injured when three vehicles were involved in an accident on the Lucknow-Agra Expressway in Mirzapur Ajigawan village here, police said.
The incident took place at about 2 AM when a truck carrying pipes lost control and hit a divider. As pipes got scattered on the Expressway, a bus coming from behind overturned and hit a car from the back.
Three women and two children were among those killed on the spot while 18 others were injured in the incident, Ciricle Officer, Bangarmau, Ambrish Bhadauria said.
The bus was going to Muzaffarpur in Bihar from Delhi, he said and added that attempts were on to identify the victims.
