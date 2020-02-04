Six Killed, 30 Others Injured after Bus Falls into Ditch in Assam

Goalpara (Assam) Six people were killed and over 30 others injured when a speeding bus fell into a ditch in Assam's Goalpara district on Tuesday, police said.

The bus, on its way to Guwahati from Dhubri, hit a roadside electric post, overturned and fell into the ditch, killing five people on the spot.

One of the passengers died later, police said. Police and Army personnel travelling in a van started rescuing the passengers. All seriously injured passengers were taken to the Guwahati Medical College and Hospital, while others were admitted to the Goalpara Civil Hospital.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.