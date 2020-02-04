Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Six Killed, 30 Others Injured after Bus Falls into Ditch in Assam

The bus, on its way to Guwahati from Dhubri, hit a roadside electric post, overturned and fell into the ditch, killing five people on the spot.

PTI

Updated:February 4, 2020, 12:19 PM IST

Representative image.

Goalpara (Assam) Six people were killed and over 30 others injured when a speeding bus fell into a ditch in Assam's Goalpara district on Tuesday, police said.

The bus, on its way to Guwahati from Dhubri, hit a roadside electric post, overturned and fell into the ditch, killing five people on the spot.

One of the passengers died later, police said. Police and Army personnel travelling in a van started rescuing the passengers. All seriously injured passengers were taken to the Guwahati Medical College and Hospital, while others were admitted to the Goalpara Civil Hospital.



