Six Killed, 43 Injured as Bus Skids Off Road, Falls Into Gorge in Jharkhand
On June 10, eight people were killed when a Patna-bound bus hit an iron-laden stationary trailer-truck in Jharkhand's Hazaribagh district.
The cause of the accident is not yet known. (Twitter/ANI)
Six people were killed and 43 injured after a bus skidded off the road and fell into a gorge in Jharkhand’s Garhwa on Tuesday. Officials said rescue operations are underway.
The bus was on its way to Garhwa from Chhattisgarh. The cause of the accident is not yet known.
On June 10, eight people were killed when a Patna-bound bus hit an iron-laden stationary trailer-truck in Jharkhand's Hazaribagh district. The accident had taken place near Danua-Bhanua area when the bus crashed into the trailer-truck from behind.
Eight persons had died on the spot, while three others succumbed to their injuries during treatment. The bus was travelling to Masauree in Patna district from Ranchi.
