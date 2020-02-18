Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Six Killed After Roadways Bus Hits Car on Agra Expressway

One person from the bus and five of the six people who were in the car died at the spot,

PTI

Updated:February 18, 2020, 11:02 AM IST
Six Killed After Roadways Bus Hits Car on Agra Expressway
Representative image

Kanpur: Six people were killed and as many injured after a roadways bus hit a car on the Agra Expressway, police said on Tuesday.

The accident occurred on the intervening night of February 17 and 18 when the driver of the bus, which was on its way to Muzaffarpur in Bihar, lost control over the vehicle and rammed into a car after hitting the road divider, they said.

One person from the bus and five of the six people who were in the car died at the spot, police said.

The bodies have been kept at a community health centre (CHC) in Bilhaur town, they added.

