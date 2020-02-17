Six Killed After Van Crashes Into Truck in Hisar's Narnaund

Chandigarh: Six people in a van were killed when it rammed into a stationary truck in Haryana on Monday, police said.

The accident, which also injured six people travelling in the van, occurred near the Rakhi Shahpur village in Narnaund, located about 30 km from Hisar, an official of the Narnaund police station said.

The cause of the accident was being investigated, the official said. The injured people are currently being treated at a nearby hospital, he added.

