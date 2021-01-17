Six Killed as Bus Comes in Contact with Live Wire in Rajasthan

Six passengers were burnt alive and more than 30 others injured when a bus caught fire after coming in contact with a live electricity wire in Rajasthan's Jalore district, police said. The incident occurred in Maheshpura village on Saturday night when the bus driver lost his way and entered into a rural area where the vehicle came in contact with a hanging wire and caught fire, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Himmat Singh, said.

The private bus carrying around 40 passengers was on its way to Beawar in Ajmer from Nakoda in Barmer. The victims were returning to Beawar after visiting a Jain temple in Nakoda. "A total of six persons died in the incident. Six critically injured were admitted in Jodhpur while others are under treatment in Jalore. Many of those admitted in Jalore would be discharged today," he said.

Five of the deceased were identified as Surmi Devi, Sonal Jain, Char devi, Rajendra Jain, and Dharmchand Jain. The bus driver and conductors are among the deceased. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot condoled the loss of lives in the accident.

"Deeply saddened by the loss of lives in an unfortunate bus accident near Maheshpura, Jalore in which 6 people have lost lives & several others have been injured. My heartful condolences to bereaved families, may God give them the strength to bear this loss. May those injured recovers soon," Gehlot tweeted.

