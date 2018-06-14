Six Killed As Heavy Rains Lash Karnataka’s Western Ghats, Normal Life Hit

One person was killed in Karnataka’s Kodagu district as heavy rainfall lashed the state, taking the toll to six in the past one week.The Western Ghats districts of Kodagu, Hassan, Chickmagalur and Shimoga received record rainfall in the past five days.The major rivers of Cauvery, Kabin, Hemavathi, Tunga and Bhadra are also flowing above the danger mark, disrupting normal life in the districts.Vehicular traffic in Charmadi Ghat, which connects southern coasts to the rest of Karnataka, has come to a halt after landslide and heavy rains caused damage to the ghat road.The inclement weather not only hit the railway line from Hassan to Mangalore for the fifth time in the past five days but also damaged crops over thousands of acres.Schools and colleges have been closed in many districts.Chief minister HD Kumaraswamy and revenue minister RV Deshpande have instructed the state administration to take up relief and rescue work on a war footing.