English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Six Killed As Heavy Rains Lash Karnataka’s Western Ghats, Normal Life Hit
The inclement weather not only hit the railway line from Hassan to Mangalore for the fifth time in the past five days but also damaged crops over thousands of acres.
The major rivers of Cauvery, Kabin, Hemavathi, Tunga and Bhadra are flowing above the danger mark. (Credit: Special arrangements)
BENGALURU: One person was killed in Karnataka’s Kodagu district as heavy rainfall lashed the state, taking the toll to six in the past one week.
The Western Ghats districts of Kodagu, Hassan, Chickmagalur and Shimoga received record rainfall in the past five days.
The major rivers of Cauvery, Kabin, Hemavathi, Tunga and Bhadra are also flowing above the danger mark, disrupting normal life in the districts.
Vehicular traffic in Charmadi Ghat, which connects southern coasts to the rest of Karnataka, has come to a halt after landslide and heavy rains caused damage to the ghat road.
The inclement weather not only hit the railway line from Hassan to Mangalore for the fifth time in the past five days but also damaged crops over thousands of acres.
Schools and colleges have been closed in many districts.
Chief minister HD Kumaraswamy and revenue minister RV Deshpande have instructed the state administration to take up relief and rescue work on a war footing.
Also Watch
The Western Ghats districts of Kodagu, Hassan, Chickmagalur and Shimoga received record rainfall in the past five days.
The major rivers of Cauvery, Kabin, Hemavathi, Tunga and Bhadra are also flowing above the danger mark, disrupting normal life in the districts.
Vehicular traffic in Charmadi Ghat, which connects southern coasts to the rest of Karnataka, has come to a halt after landslide and heavy rains caused damage to the ghat road.
The inclement weather not only hit the railway line from Hassan to Mangalore for the fifth time in the past five days but also damaged crops over thousands of acres.
Schools and colleges have been closed in many districts.
Chief minister HD Kumaraswamy and revenue minister RV Deshpande have instructed the state administration to take up relief and rescue work on a war footing.
Also Watch
-
What To Expect From A Salman Khan Film
-
Wednesday 13 June , 2018
News18 Explains: Ramzan Ceasefire Has Been Successful So Far, Will It Last?
-
Tuesday 12 June , 2018
Interview: Sunil Chhetri & Manohar Bhat (KIA Motors) on FIFA World Cup 2018, OMBC
-
Monday 11 June , 2018
Varanasi's 'Green Gang': Women Warriors Who Are Ending Gambling And Gambling
-
Monday 11 June , 2018
Fifa WC 2018 : 32 Teams | 12 Stadiums | 1 Guide of Stadiums
What To Expect From A Salman Khan Film
Wednesday 13 June , 2018 News18 Explains: Ramzan Ceasefire Has Been Successful So Far, Will It Last?
Tuesday 12 June , 2018 Interview: Sunil Chhetri & Manohar Bhat (KIA Motors) on FIFA World Cup 2018, OMBC
Monday 11 June , 2018 Varanasi's 'Green Gang': Women Warriors Who Are Ending Gambling And Gambling
Monday 11 June , 2018 Fifa WC 2018 : 32 Teams | 12 Stadiums | 1 Guide of Stadiums
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- FIFA World Cup 2018 Opening Ceremony, Highlights: As It Happened
- Vivo Unveils Nex as The World's First All-Screen Smartphone With Elevating Selfie Camera
- Race 3: What to Expect from a Typical Salman Khan Film
- Watch Brave Cops Drive SUV Across River to Rescue Stranded Family in Kerala [Video]
- Love-struck Couple Travels Across The Globe To Take Wedding Pics