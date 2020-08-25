Six Killed as Truck Topples Over Car, Crushes it in Jharkhand

Six people, including women and children, were killed in Jharkhand's Dumka district on Tuesday as a truck toppled over a car and crushed it, police said. The incident happened around 8.30 pm at the Jama Chowkarea of the district, they said.

The truck, carrying rice bags, toppled over the car that was going towards Deoghar as the driver lost control,they added. The driver of the truck fled from the spot after the accident, said Superintendent of Police Ambar Lakra.

"Rescue operations are underway with the help of locals," he said. The victims are yet to be identified but there are women and children, he added.

It seems they are from Bihar and Jharkhand, Lakra said. Locals alleged that the accident happened due to the bad condition of the road.

Chief Minister Hemant Soren expressed grief over the deaths. "May God give peace to the souls of the departed and give the family the strength to endure the grief," he said.