UP: Six Including Child Killed as Bus Falls into Ditch On Agra-Lucknow Expressway
1-MIN READ

UP: Six Including Child Killed as Bus Falls into Ditch On Agra-Lucknow Expressway

PTI

Last Updated: December 14, 2022, 11:51 IST

Lucknow, India

The injured have been admitted to a nearby hospital (Representative image: Shutterstock)

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed grief at the incident and directed officials to ensure proper treatment to the injured

Six persons including a child were killed and 21 others were injured when a bus fell into a roadside ditch on Lucknow-Agra expressway in Nagla Khangar area here Wednesday morning, police said.

“A passenger bus heading to Raebareli from Ludhiana met with an accident on Wednesday morning. A team of local police was rushed to the spot to undertake rescue work,"  Superintendent of Police (Rural) Ranvijay Singh said.

“Six passengers of the bus including a woman and a child were killed in the mishap. Around 21 others sustained injuries and were taken to a nearby hospital for medical treatment," added the officer.

The bodies have been sent for postmortem examination and the identities of the deceased are being ascertained, he added.

first published:December 14, 2022, 11:45 IST
last updated:December 14, 2022, 11:51 IST