GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Six Labourers Die, 5 Injured in Wall Collapse in Punjab

Around 10-15 labourers were working on the under-construction rice sheller site at Lakhanpur village which collapsed suddenly.

PTI

Updated:August 19, 2018, 5:17 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Six Labourers Die, 5 Injured in Wall Collapse in Punjab
Labourers work at the construction site of a residential complex (Reuters)
Loading...
Fatehgarh Sahib (Punjab): Six labourers died and five were injured on Sunday after the wall of an under-construction rice sheller collapsed at Lakhanpur village here on Sunday, police said.

Around 10-15 labourers were working on the site on Sunday morning when the wall suddenly collapsed.

"Four labourers were killed on the spot while two others later succumbed to their injuries.

"Others were taken to Khamano Civil Hospital from where five were referred to a hospital in Chandigarh," a police official said.

Police said the deceased have been identified as Jagjit Singh, Manjit Singh, residents of village Lakhanpur (Khamano); Premshawar, Raghvir Singh, residents of village Farour (Khamano); Ranvir Singh and Harpreet Singh, residents of Dhuri.

The injured who were referred to Chandigarh were Jasvir Singh, Harbhjan Singh, Lakhwinder Singh, Kulwant Singh and Makhan Singh.

After receiving information about the incident, Khamano Station House Officer Navdeep Singh and Sub-Divisional Magistrate Paramjit Singh reached the spot and supervised rescue and relief operations.

Bassi Pathana MLA Gurpreet Singh GP also reached the site and expressed grief over the incident. He said the structure was unsafe and stern action should be taken against guilty.

Fatehgarh Sahib Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Alka Meena said prima facie, negligence on part of the contractor and the owner has come to light.

"The police is thoroughly investigating the incident and a case would be registered against guilty," she said.

Also Watch

| Edited by: Naqshib Nisar
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

World Photography Day: Celebrating The Changing Trend Of Photographs

World Photography Day: Celebrating The Changing Trend Of Photographs

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...