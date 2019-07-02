Take the pledge to vote

Six Labourers Killed, Two Injured in Pune Wall Collapse

The incident, in which injured two others were killed, is said to have occurred near Sinhgad College campus on Monday night.

PTI

Updated:July 2, 2019, 10:05 AM IST
A wall collapse near Sinhgad College in Pune that killed six labourers and injured two-three others. (ANI)
Pune: Six labourers were killed and at least two injured after a wall collapsed on their makeshift shelters in Ambegaon area here, officials said on Tuesday.

According to the fire brigade officials, the incident occurred near Sinhgad College campus on Monday night. "As per information, the wall collapsed on the makeshift shelters of labourers in which six people died and two-three others were injured," the officials said.

