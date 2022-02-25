The six labourers who went “missing” three days back in snow-hit Warwan valley in Kishtwar have reached their homes on Friday, officials and activists tracking their disappearance said. Dr Piyush Singla, Anantnag District Magistrate, confirmed the six were seen descending from the hills to their villages. “I got the confirmation from my counterpart in Kishtwar,” he said.

Witnesses told News 18 they spent two nights at a temporary shelter at Margan Top and one night at Naribalan from where they took journey to home this morning after they noticed improvement in the weather.

“Our volunteers spoke to them and they are safe. They will reach home in a while,” said Rouf-ul Islam, a social activist based in Marwah in Kishtwar. Islam and a few volunteers had on Thursday urged the administration to speed up the rescue mission to trace the six labourers.

It is not clear whether the rescue teams launched by Anantnag administration on reached them but Dr Singla said they had mobilised men and machines since Thursday.

Advertisement

A chopper was also kept on standby but it could not conduct any sortie because of a packed up weather and low visibility on Thursday. “At 4.30 this morning, our team set on foot from Gawran to locate them but as they were going up, we got a call from Kishtwar informing us they had been located," Singla said.

He said one team, headed by Sub division magistrate proceeded by road along with snow cutter machine and JCB and another by foot and comprised army rescue team and local volunteers.

Third was by helicopter from Larkipora and was waiting for weather to improve, he said.

The six had started their journey on foot on Tuesday through the Margan top, a high mountain pass which connects Warwan Valley in Kishtwar district to Anantnag district. But heavy snowfall from the evening and most of Thursday accumulated further in the hilly region where road connectivity remains generally shut for five to six months.

One of the six persons had called their family at around 7 pm on Tuesday and informed them about moving through Margan Top. Since then, there had bene no contact with locals and authorities were trying hard to locate them.

On Friday afternoon, the authorities called off the rescue operation. While villagers sighed a huge relief, it is not clear if any health check-up was done to the six.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.