Six Lanes in Delhi's Narela Declared as Containment Zones after Several Covid-19 Cases Detected

Six lanes in north Delhi's Narela were declared as containment zones on Tuesday after half a dozen cases of COVID-19 were detected in Swantantra Nagar.

North District Magistrate Deepak Shinde directed authorities to put restrictions in six streets -- 3A, 3B, 4A, 4B, 5A and 5B -- in Swantantra Nagar.







Shinde directed the Narela SDM and the SHO to not allow residents living in these localities move out of their houses, and ensure doorstep delivery of essential commodities.

"Non-compliance of this order shall attract penal action as per the Disaster Management Act... and penal provisions of the IPC," Shinde said in the order.

The move came a day after authorities issued a containment zone order for a police colony in Narela after three cases of coronavirus were reported from there.

On Monday, the district administration had also issued a containment order for some localities in north Delhi's Swaroop Nagar.

Meanwhile, Jameela Masjid Baoli in Mehrauli has been de-contained by the South Delhi district administration.

According to an order issued by Mehrauli SDM Sonalika Jiwani, no case of COVID-19 has been detected in Jameela Masjid Baoli in the last 28 days.

Earlier, the authorities had declared 'Nirankari Gali', 'Nakshtra Gali', 'Nala Boring Gali', 'Rawan Wali Gali', 'Thane Wali Gali', 'Terminal Wali Gali', 'Dargah Gurudwara Wali Gali' and 'Jameela Masjid Boali' as containment zones.