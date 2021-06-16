Six Maoists Killed in Encounter With Security Forces in Visakhapatnam Forest Area

Six Maoists were killed in an exchange of fire with the Greyhounds troops at Thigalametta area in Koyyur Mandal of Visakhapatnam District.

The Director-General of Police, Gautam Sawang, said that they had carried out a combing operation in the forest area of the Mamba Police station limits on a piece of tip-off information. There was a firefight between the two groups in the early hours today. The Circle Inspector of Koyyur Police Station, Venkata Ramana, said it would take time to know the full details of those who died and were injured as it is a densely forested area.

An official release from the Visakhapatnam (rural) district police said, “According to the preliminary information received from the spot, six bodies of Maoists were recovered along with an AK-47, an SLR (self-loading rifle), a carbine, three 303 rifles and a country-made weapon. The operation is continuing. The additional forces were deployed.”

It is reported that the police taking helicopter assistance since they have information that the top Maoist leaders are escaped.

The Police said District Committee Member Commander Sande Gangaiah was killed in the encounter. He belongs to the Gumpula Village of Odela Mandal in the Peddapally District of Telangana.

Sande Gangaiah is believed to be the brother of Sande Rajamouli alias Prasad, a former People’s War North Telangana Social Committee secretary who died in an encounter earlier.

