Six Members Of Criminal Gang Arrested In Jharkhand

Medininagar (Jharkhand), Nov 13: Six members of a criminal gang were arrested and Rs 23,000 in cash was seized from them during a special drive in Jharkhand’s Palamu district on Saturday, police said. The people who were arrested from near the Medininagar bus stand belong to the notorious gang led by Dabloo Singh who is absconding.

Palamu Superintendent of Police Chandan Kumar Sinha said the arrests were made based on intelligence inputs. They used to extort money from traders in the name of the gangster from the bus stand.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.