Six Members of Mukhtar Ansari Gang Booked Under UP Gangsters Act in Mau

The UP Gangsters and Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act has been invoked against six members of gangster-turned-legislator Mukhtar Ansari's gang here, police said. The Act has been invoked against six members of Ansari's gang in the district, Mau Superintendent of Police Sushil Ghule said on Friday.

Besides these six people, the Act has also been invoked against 19 other criminals in the district, the SP said. A campaign has been launched in the district against criminals and suitable action will be taken against all of them, the SP added.

According to Section 14 of the Gangsters Act, a district magistrate can order attachment of a property, whether movable or immovable, if there is reason to believe that it has been acquired by a gangster as commission for an offence triable under this law. Under the provisions, the booked person will be required to prove to the administration that their attached properties are not ill-gotten and they need to present evidence for their claims.