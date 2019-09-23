Six Men Arrested for Duping Over 1000 People by Promising them Corporate Jobs in Delhi

New Delhi: The Delhi Police arrested six people and claimed to have busted a racket which allegedly duped more than 1,000 people to the tune of Rs two crore on the pretext of getting them corporate jobs, a senior officer said on Monday.

The accused — Kunal Singh (35), Gaurav Gupta (26), Kalpendra Singh Rajput (42), Shashank Shekhar (29), Shubham (23) and Vishal Tanwar (23) — were arrested following a raid at their office at Sector 8 in Noida, the police said.

The accused used to purchase resume data from a prominent job portal by posing as representatives of a 'placement service' company, they said.

According to the police, a complaint was received from an advocate who stated that she received a call from an agent of a prominent job portal who assured that her resume would be forwarded to prominent companies and corporate groups.

The woman had uploaded her resume on the free online job portal. She also received an e-mail asking her to pay service registration amount through an online payment link. The amount was paid accordingly, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Cyber Crime Unit) Anyesh Roy said.

After paying the amount, the accused asked her to submit scanned copies of documents on a separate link and further demanded her to pay a refundable fee for verification of documents, the officer said. In total, she paid an amount of Rs 34,000, the officer said.

On realising that she had been duped, the advocate pressured them to return her money. On the pretext of payment, the accused sent her a payment link and promo code. However, the moment the advocate fed that code, money got debited from her UPI linked Payment App accounts, the officer added.

Interrogation revealed the mastermind of the gang, Kunal Singh, had opened his office in Noida. He worked with 11 people who were given separate desktop computers, head phones and other accessories for calling the job aspirants, sending e-mails, payment links, the DCP said.

The accused further revealed that Kunal Singh used to receive the cheated money in multiple bank accounts opened in the name of bogus companies. The said the amount was further transferred in multiple accounts to hide the money trail, the officer said.

Each staff member of the gang was assigned work sheets with details of the job-seekers and tele-calling was done through VoIP (Voice over Internet Protocol), the officer added.

The accused confessed to having obtained the bio-data of around 10,000 job seekers and they had been able to dupe more than 1,000 of them in a period of eight months, the police said.

Kunal Singh was found to be involved in a similar fraud earlier and was arrested by the Pune Police in 2016, they added.

