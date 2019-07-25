Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Six Men Arrested for Thrashing, Manhandling Retired Professor in Kerala

The incident on Sunday evening occurred after Sugunan questioned the men in neighbourhood after a makeshift compound wall at his home came crashing down.

News18

Updated:July 25, 2019, 2:50 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Six Men Arrested for Thrashing, Manhandling Retired Professor in Kerala
Image for representation.
Loading...

Thiruvananthapuram: Six men in Kerala landed police net for manhandling a retired professor aged 78 in Pavaratty in Thrissur district. The victim, Sugunan, broke his arm and sustained injuries on head.

The incident on Sunday evening occurred after Sugunan questioned the men in neighbourhood after a makeshift compound wall at his home came crashing down.

Six men, Prakashan (56), Pramod (53), Pranav (23), Raju aka Shiju (49), Sharun (19) and Abhijith (23) ganged up against Sugunan to beat him up until he fell unconscious.

Police said Sugunan's son Sijo has hinted about dealing similar unpleasant situations in the past. Sijo has videographed the incident that was widely shared and circulated on social media.

Sugunan was thrashed and several times beaten on his face. He is currently under treatment at the Medical College.

The incident happens on close heels after a Tamil Nadu couple was roughed up in the Ambalavayal town of Wayanad district on the same day for reasons unknown. What could have escaped the attention of lawmakers took a different turn as the video went viral on social media. Soon, a complaint was filed by the CPI (M) branch secretary Rasheed.

Police have initiated a search on the miscreant, one Sajeevanand. Since the matter involved physical assault on a woman, M.C. Josephine, chairperson of Kerala Women’s Commission, herself had presented at the police station to register a suo motu case for beating up a woman.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram