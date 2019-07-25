Six Men Arrested for Thrashing, Manhandling Retired Professor in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram: Six men in Kerala landed police net for manhandling a retired professor aged 78 in Pavaratty in Thrissur district. The victim, Sugunan, broke his arm and sustained injuries on head.

The incident on Sunday evening occurred after Sugunan questioned the men in neighbourhood after a makeshift compound wall at his home came crashing down.

Six men, Prakashan (56), Pramod (53), Pranav (23), Raju aka Shiju (49), Sharun (19) and Abhijith (23) ganged up against Sugunan to beat him up until he fell unconscious.

Police said Sugunan's son Sijo has hinted about dealing similar unpleasant situations in the past. Sijo has videographed the incident that was widely shared and circulated on social media.

Sugunan was thrashed and several times beaten on his face. He is currently under treatment at the Medical College.

The incident happens on close heels after a Tamil Nadu couple was roughed up in the Ambalavayal town of Wayanad district on the same day for reasons unknown. What could have escaped the attention of lawmakers took a different turn as the video went viral on social media. Soon, a complaint was filed by the CPI (M) branch secretary Rasheed.

Police have initiated a search on the miscreant, one Sajeevanand. Since the matter involved physical assault on a woman, M.C. Josephine, chairperson of Kerala Women’s Commission, herself had presented at the police station to register a suo motu case for beating up a woman.