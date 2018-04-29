Six Men Molest Minor Girl on Bihar Road, Onlookers Shoot Video, Share it Online

A video showing about six young men molesting a girl in Bihar’s Jehanabad area has gone viral and been doing the rounds on social media since Saturday night. While the girl is seen pleading with the men and resisting their attacks, some onlookers shot a video of the incident instead of helping her.Police have identified a motorbike from the video with a Jehanabad registration number and have started investigation to locate the culprits.In the video, the girl is seen trying to fight back six-seven men who tried to rip apart her clothes while lifting her off her feet. The distraught girl kept looking at the camera crying for help while the video continued to be shot without any disturbance.Police have traced the bike was to Sihati village in Bhelavar area but the owner apparently is now settled in Patna for the past three years.Police have registered a case while the Superintendent of Police said that although it is not clear in which area the incident took place, but based on the motorbike’s registration number, an investigation has been started.