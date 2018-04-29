English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Six Men Molest Minor Girl on Bihar Road, Onlookers Shoot Video, Share it Online
In the video, the girl is seen trying to fight back six-seven men who tried to rip apart her clothes while lifting her off her feet.
Patna: A video showing about six young men molesting a girl in Bihar’s Jehanabad area has gone viral and been doing the rounds on social media since Saturday night. While the girl is seen pleading with the men and resisting their attacks, some onlookers shot a video of the incident instead of helping her.
Police have identified a motorbike from the video with a Jehanabad registration number and have started investigation to locate the culprits.
In the video, the girl is seen trying to fight back six-seven men who tried to rip apart her clothes while lifting her off her feet. The distraught girl kept looking at the camera crying for help while the video continued to be shot without any disturbance.
Police have traced the bike was to Sihati village in Bhelavar area but the owner apparently is now settled in Patna for the past three years.
Police have registered a case while the Superintendent of Police said that although it is not clear in which area the incident took place, but based on the motorbike’s registration number, an investigation has been started.
Also Watch
Police have identified a motorbike from the video with a Jehanabad registration number and have started investigation to locate the culprits.
In the video, the girl is seen trying to fight back six-seven men who tried to rip apart her clothes while lifting her off her feet. The distraught girl kept looking at the camera crying for help while the video continued to be shot without any disturbance.
Police have traced the bike was to Sihati village in Bhelavar area but the owner apparently is now settled in Patna for the past three years.
Police have registered a case while the Superintendent of Police said that although it is not clear in which area the incident took place, but based on the motorbike’s registration number, an investigation has been started.
Also Watch
-
International Dance Day Special: Anyone Can Dance Everywhere
-
Friday 27 April , 2018
World In Flux : Inter Korea Summit 2018, Will Trump Steal the Credit for Denuclearising Korea
-
Friday 27 April , 2018
2018 World Cup feature on Yekaterinburg Arena
-
Thursday 26 April , 2018
Watch: First Ride Review of Suzuki GSX-S750
-
Thursday 26 April , 2018
Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S First Look: Signature Redefined
International Dance Day Special: Anyone Can Dance Everywhere
Friday 27 April , 2018 World In Flux : Inter Korea Summit 2018, Will Trump Steal the Credit for Denuclearising Korea
Friday 27 April , 2018 2018 World Cup feature on Yekaterinburg Arena
Thursday 26 April , 2018 Watch: First Ride Review of Suzuki GSX-S750
Thursday 26 April , 2018 Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S First Look: Signature Redefined
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- OnePlus 6 Launches In India On May 17: Top 5 Features To Look Out For Before You Buy One
- 5 Riding Gears and Accessories to Buy Under Rs 1000: Road Safety Week 2018
- OnePlus 6 Image Leaked Online And it is Completely Bezel-less
- 30 Years of QSQT: Aamir Would Go at Night and Put Up Posters on Autos to Ensure People Watched the Film
- This Real-Life 'Transformers' Robot Turns Into a Sports Car in 60 Seconds