Six migrant workers from Andhra Pradesh were injured, three seriously, when the mini truck in which they were travelling was rammed by a lorry from the rear in Nalgonda district of Telangana on Sunday, police said.

The mini truck carrying 12 workers was proceeding from Sangareddy district to Addanki in Andhra Pradesh when the mishap occurred at around 5.30 am, they said.

All the injured have been hospitalised, police said.