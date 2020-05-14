6 Migrant Workers Walking from Haryana to Bihar Crushed to Death by Bus in Muzaffarnagar

Six migrant workers were crushed to death and five others sustained serious injuries after a speeding bus ran over them on the Delhi-Saharanpur Highway near Muzaffarnagar.

The driver of the bus, identified as Abhishek Yadav, has been nabbed, said SSP Abhishek Yadav. Yadav was reportedly driving under the influence of the alcohol.

The workers were walking from Haryana to their native place in Bihar when they were struck by the speeding bus on the Delhi-Saharanpur Highway between Ghalili Check Post and Rohana Toll Plaza, the official added.

The injured workers – Sushil, Nathu Saini, Pawan Saini, Pramod and Ramji Rai – were immediately taken to the hospital.

Two of the deceased were identified as Bijender, 25, and Harsh, 20, while the identity of the remaining persons has not been ascertained yet.

