Six Miners Killed After Falling 150 Feet in 'Illegal' Coal Mine in Meghalaya

Six miners were killed after they fell in a 150-feet-deep pit at an abandoned coal mine in Meghalaya’s East Jaintia Hills.

In December 2018, at least 15 miners had got trapped 370 feet in a similar rat-hole mine in the area. Despite over two-month-long efforts by multiple agencies, including the Indian Navy, the bodies of only a few victims could be retrieved. Five miners had managed to escape by climbing wires.

Official sources told IANS that all six coal mine workers, who hailed from Karimganj district of southern Assam and were digging a tunnel in one of the illegal coal mines near Rymbai village, died on the spot as they fell into the mine after the machine, which they were using to dig the channel, broke.

The bodies of the victim were retrieved and were sent to a Health Centre Khliehriat for autopsy.

However, NDTV quoted government sources who said there was no coal mine in the area and the workers were involved in cutting and shaping hard soil for other purposes.

District Magistrate E Kharmalki said five of the six victims were identified and their families informed, the NIE report stated.

There have been several incidents of coal mine mishaps in the past in Meghalaya despite a blanket ban by the National Green Tribunal.