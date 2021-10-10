Six Minors Among 7 Students Reported Missing in Bengaluru, 2 Leave Note About 'Making it Big in Sports'

Seven students from Bengaluru were reported missing from their homes as on Sunday. Six of them are minors, police said.

According to police, in a case registered at Bagalgunte police station, three 15-year-old boys have been reported missing. Police said all three were friends, and two of them had left notes for their parents asking them not to look for them as they wanted to make a career in sports. They are all SSLC (Secondary School Leaving Certificate) students.

“Three minor boys — friends and around 15 years old — SSLC students, living in Bagalgunte police station limits left their homes on Saturday morning without telling anyone in their families. Parents and family members searched for them into the evening. When they didn’t return by evening, the matter was reported to Bagalgunte police station. Two of them have left a written note for their families saying more than studies they want to pursue sports and earn a good name and money by making a career in sports like kabaddi. In their note, they have requested their parents not to look for them," said deputy commissioner of police (Bengaluru North) Dharmendra Kumar Meena.

A case was registered under a section pertaining to kidnapping of the Indian Penal Code since all three are minors.

The father of one of the three boys said, “All three go jogging every day. Yesterday, too, they went jogging around 5.30 AM but did not return by the time they had to leave for school, which is around 8.30 AM. My son has written a letter and left. It says he wants to pursue kabaddi. It also says that he’s leaving as studies are a hindrance to his goal and he wants to achieve something in kabaddi. They had discussed about travelling, going to Mangaluru, but we did not know that they would leave this way. They have not taken any cash, not even clothes."

In another similar incident reported at Soldevanhalli police station, four more students have gone missing. While three of the missing are aged 12, one is a third-year student of bachelor of computer application. The college student has been identified as 21-year-old Amrut Varshini. All four are residents of AGB Layout.

According to the complaint filed, they left home on Sunday morning without informing their families. Their parents reported that they had found slips mentioning common items such as slippers, brush, toothpaste, water bottle, cash, etc, along with sports items, police said.

Since three of them are minors, a complaint regarding kidnapping is being registered at Soldevanhalli police station.

Police said they had not found a link between the two cases, but further investigation into the matter was on.

