Six Minors Killed, Six Injured After Tractor Trolley Overturns in Bihar's Gopalganj

Gopalganj: Six minors were killed and six others injured when an overloaded tractor trolley overturned on the children standing on the roadside in Bihar's Gopalganj district on Monday, a police officer said.

The accident occurred near Saraiya Narendra village when the vehicle carrying marble turned upside down on the children who were standing on the roadside while their goats were grazing, Barauli Police Station Officer-in-Charge Suman Mishra said.

The deceased were the age group of 8-15 years, he said.

The tractor trolley overturned after hitting potholes and the driver managed to escape from the spot after the accident, the police officer said.

The injured have been admitted to a nearby hospital, he said. The identities of the deceased were being ascertained, the SHO said.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.