Six-Month-Old Baby With Hole in Heart Dies On Board Flight to Delhi

The baby's parents were travelling with her from Begusarai in Bihar to Delhi, seeking treatment at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS).

Updated:July 25, 2019, 12:53 PM IST
Six-Month-Old Baby With Hole in Heart Dies On Board Flight to Delhi
Representative image.
New Delhi: A six-month-old baby died on board a flight from Patna to Delhi, where she was being taken for treatment of her heart condition, police said on Thursday.

Rachita Kumari, a resident of Begusarai district in Bihar, suffered from congenital heart disease and had a small hole in her heart, said Sanjay Bhatia, deputy commissioner of police (IGI Airport) said.

She was undergoing treatment at All India Institute of Medical Sciences hospital in Delhi.

Her father Rajendra Rajan and mother Dimple accompanied her. They said they suspected no foul play, the DCP added.

