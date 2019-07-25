English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Six-Month-Old Baby With Hole in Heart Dies On Board Flight to Delhi
The baby's parents were travelling with her from Begusarai in Bihar to Delhi, seeking treatment at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS).
New Delhi: A six-month-old baby died on board a flight from Patna to Delhi, where she was being taken for treatment of her heart condition, police said on Thursday.
Rachita Kumari, a resident of Begusarai district in Bihar, suffered from congenital heart disease and had a small hole in her heart, said Sanjay Bhatia, deputy commissioner of police (IGI Airport) said.
She was undergoing treatment at All India Institute of Medical Sciences hospital in Delhi.
Her father Rajendra Rajan and mother Dimple accompanied her. They said they suspected no foul play, the DCP added.
