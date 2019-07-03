'Nothing But Miracle': Six-month-old Boy Survives Malad Wall Collapse, Flood

NCP Blames Govt for Dam Breach Tragedy | The NCP Wednesday alleged that the government's "negligence" was responsible for the breach of Tiware dam in Ratnagiri district, in which 23 people have been killed. Calling for action against the guilty, Maharashtra NCP chief Jayant Patil sought to know after how many deaths will the government wake up. "The mishap occurred due to the negligence of the administration. How many lives will it take for the government to wake up?" Patil asked.
As the wall collapsed, water accumulated on its other side gushed into the adjacent shanties. Ayush, his parents and several other residents got washed away, while some others got trapped under the debris.
Sweltering Delhi Awaits Rain Relief | It was a hot and humid morning in the national capital with the minimum temperature settling at 29.3 degrees Celsius, two notches above normal. The humidity level was 66 per cent. The weatherman has forecast partly cloudy sky during the day with a possibility of light rain in the evening. "The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to settle around 38 and 29 degrees Celsius," the official added.
Mumbai Limps Back to Normalcy | Schools and colleges opened and lakhs of commuters clambered on to overcrowded trains to make a perilous journey to work as the rain subsided and India's Maximum City slowly returned to normalcy on Wednesday. A day after the heaviest rain since 2005 brought the country's financial capital to its knees, leading to a wall collapse in which 22 people were killed, the waters receded from several parts of the city. As people in low-lying areas began to pick up the pieces from Tuesday's rain mayhem, clearing their homes of the sludge that had come with the waters, a Mumbai civic body official said public transport was normal.
Himachal Pradesh Rains | The IMD forecasts light rain in several Himachal Pradesh areas over the next three hours.
India Meteorological Department, Himachal Pradesh: Light to moderate rain/thundershowers very likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Shimla, Solan, Sirmaur, Una, Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Kangra, Kullu and Mandi during the next three hours. pic.twitter.com/BhK6vLzvC5— ANI (@ANI) July 3, 2019
The deluge of Mumbai rains reduced to a drizzle in a video by Skymet Weather:
#MumbaiRains right now. pic.twitter.com/5RUm1CKpYQ— SkymetWeather (@SkymetWeather) July 3, 2019
Monsoon in Delhi | Much-awaited monsoons are set to hit Delhi in the coming two-three days, according to Skymet Weather.
According to weathermen at Skymet, #Monsoon might make an entry anytime soon within the next two to three days. As an expectant date, #Monsoon2019 might make an onset over #Delhi and NCR around July 6. https://t.co/MpvtPyRfrv— SkymetWeather (@SkymetWeather) July 3, 2019
GoAir, Indigo and SpceJet had earlier announced waivers on cancellation and flight change charges for passengers travelling to and from Mumbai.
#GoAlert: Due to heavy rains in Mumbai, we're offering rescheduling/cancellation fee waiver to passengers travelling to/from #Mumbai till July 3, 2019. Please contact customer care at 18602 100 999 for alternate options. Stay safe and keep a tab on your flight status.— GoAir (@goairlinesindia) July 2, 2019
After disruption in operations at the Mumbai airport, Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri comments:
Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri: Mumbai Airport has not been shut. One of the runways which used to take 45 flights per hour, is now taking 36 flights. So, there has been some dislocation. It will be sorted out very quickly. #MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/VZxcFhwZuG— ANI (@ANI) July 3, 2019
"All concerned are requested to strictly comply with the instructions. Non-adherence shall invite appropriate punitive action," Director General of Civil Aviation, Arun Kumar said. The decision comes after a SpiceJet flight veered off the runway in Surat, and another Air India Express flight mover got stuck in soft earth at the Mangalore airport due to heavy rain on June 30, before the SpiceJet incident in Mumbai.
Efforts to retrieve the SpiceJet aircraft that skidded off the runway due to heavy rain on Tuesday are underway. The runway is closed, leading to cancellation of 203 flights, but is likely to open tomorrow.
Mumbai: Work underway by recovery team at Mumbai Airport to pull SpiceJet SG 6237 aircraft out of the grassy area. Air bags laid below the belly. SpiceJet SG 6237 overshot runway at Mumbai Airport yesterday. All passengers were safe pic.twitter.com/jPDjSsiSP4— ANI (@ANI) July 3, 2019
Cracks in Ratnagiri Dam | In Ratnagiri, local public representatives claimed that they had complained to the administration of cracks in the Tiware dam, but their pleas were neglected. Maharashtra Water Resources Minister Girish Mahajan confirmed that the villagers living near the dam had complained.
Tiware dam in Ratnagiri, Maharashtra, where 6 have been killed, 19 remain missing, and 12 houses were carried down by floodwater.
#WATCH: Tiware dam in Ratnagiri was breached earlier today. 6 bodies have been recovered till now. Rescue operations continue. 12 houses near the dam also washed away. #Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/mkgLaruaau— ANI (@ANI) July 3, 2019
As monsoons arrive in Madhya Pradesh, a flooding road in Khagone sweeps a rider off.
#WATCH Madhya Pradesh: A biker was swept away while crossing a flooded road in Khargone. He was later rescued by locals. (02.07.19) pic.twitter.com/uXYK0HlhuL— ANI (@ANI) July 3, 2019
In Madhya Pradesh, monsoon has arrived in all districts except Gwalior and Chambal, IMD scientist Ajay Shukla says. Here are some visuals of the MP capital experiencing the season's first showers.
Bhopal: Rain lashes the state capital bringing respite from heat; Ajay Shukla, Scientist, IMD, says, "monsoon has arrived in almost the entire #MadhyaPradesh today except Gwalior and Chambal division. Prediction is that monsoon will cover the entire state within the next 2 days" pic.twitter.com/zEAMDyBIpm— ANI (@ANI) July 3, 2019
Public Transport returns to Normalcy | The BMC reported that there was relief from waterlogging in the city, with suburban trains and BEST buses becoming functional again. Central railway decided to run suburban trains on weekend schedule. Special suburban services were also promised.
Here are visuals from the Tiware dam in Ratnagiri which was breached due to heavy rain, killing 6 people.
6 bodies recovered till now after Tiware dam in Ratnagiri was breached. Rescue operations continue. 12 houses near the dam have been washed away. #Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/vkr71LBPCn— ANI (@ANI) July 3, 2019
Monsoon in Madhya Pradesh | While Maharashtra is ceaselessly lashed by heavy downpour, Madhya Pradesh is experiencing moderate to heavy rain. Skymet Weather predicts that eastern districts of the state will get heavy to very heavy rains starting tomorrow. Jabalpur has already received very heavy rains.
Among other recent casualties, two waiters were electrocuted on Tuesday as rainwater flooded a hotel kitchen in Thane.
Monsoon has wreaked havoc across the state this year, giving Mumbai the heaviest rainfall in 10 years. Casualties have been reported repeatedly throughout the state since the rains set in. Two drowned as a car was submerged in a water-filled subway in the city on Tuesday.
The site of wall collapse in Malad.
"We were asleep with Ayush in our house. Before we could understand anything, we found ourselves being washed away due to the sudden flow of water. Me and my wife tried to hold on to each other and our child, but the strong current turned us helpless and we got separated after some time," Ayush's father Uttam Sharma (25) said.
"But luckily, Ayush was found alive around half a km from the hut later. It was nothing but a miracle. My wife also survived," he added.
However, Ayush's grandfather and his aunt were not as fortunate.
"They died after getting trapped under the debris," Sharma said in a choked voice.
Although Ayush was not hurt in the incident, his parents received minor injuries and are currently undergoing treatment in different civic-run hospitals.
Meanwhile, officials said that the death toll in the incident has gone up to 26. Around 72 people are undergoing treatment, while 23 were discharged from hospitals.
Activists have demanded action against the officials who supervised the construction of the 20-feet-high wall that caved in. They alleged that the design of the wall was faulty and therefore it collapsed within three years and could not withstand the flow of water.
Considering the demands, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has promised to inquire into the incident and take action against the officials if found guilty.
The state government and the BMC each have announced compensation of Rs 5 lakh to the kin of each deceased.
