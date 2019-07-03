LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
'Nothing But Miracle': Six-month-old Boy Survives Malad Wall Collapse, Flood

News18.com | July 3, 2019, 8:45 PM IST
Event Highlights

Mumbai: It was a miraculous escape for six-month-old Ayush Sharma, who was sleeping with his parents when a wall came crashing down on their shanty at Pimpripada in Malad in the wee hours on Tuesday.

As the wall collapsed, water accumulated on its other side gushed into the adjacent shanties. Ayush, his parents and several other residents got washed away, while some others got trapped under the debris.
Jul 3, 2019 4:24 pm (IST)

NCP Blames Govt for Dam Breach Tragedy | The NCP Wednesday alleged that the government's "negligence" was responsible for the breach of Tiware dam in Ratnagiri district, in which 23 people have been killed. Calling for action against the guilty, Maharashtra NCP chief Jayant Patil sought to know after how many deaths will the government wake up. "The mishap occurred due to the negligence of the administration. How many lives will it take for the government to wake up?" Patil asked.

Jul 3, 2019 4:23 pm (IST)

Toll in Maharashtra dam breach reaches 23. Rescue teams recover 11 bodies, the police said.

Jul 3, 2019 4:21 pm (IST)

Sweltering Delhi Awaits Rain Relief | It was a hot and humid morning in the national capital with the minimum temperature settling at 29.3 degrees Celsius, two notches above normal. The humidity level was 66 per cent. The weatherman has forecast partly cloudy sky during the day with a possibility of light rain in the evening. "The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to settle around 38 and 29 degrees Celsius," the official added. 

Jul 3, 2019 4:18 pm (IST)

Mumbai Limps Back to Normalcy | Schools and colleges opened and lakhs of commuters  clambered on to overcrowded trains to make a perilous journey to work as the rain subsided and India's Maximum City slowly returned to normalcy on Wednesday. A day after the heaviest rain since 2005 brought the country's financial capital to its knees, leading to a wall collapse in which 22 people were killed, the waters receded from several parts of the city.  As people in low-lying areas began to pick up the pieces from Tuesday's rain mayhem, clearing their homes of the sludge that had come with the waters, a Mumbai civic body official said public transport was normal.

Jul 3, 2019 3:06 pm (IST)

Light to Moderate Rain in Mumbai | Skymet Weather has predicted "light to moderate" intermittent showers in parts of Mumbai, Ratnagiri, Satara, Palgarh, Sangli, Sindhudurg, Thane and Pune during the next 2-3 hours.

Jul 3, 2019 2:54 pm (IST)

Himachal Pradesh Rains | The IMD forecasts light rain in several Himachal Pradesh areas over the next three hours.

Jul 3, 2019 2:44 pm (IST)

The deluge of Mumbai rains reduced to a drizzle in a video by Skymet Weather:

Jul 3, 2019 1:32 pm (IST)

Monsoon in Delhi | Much-awaited monsoons are set to hit Delhi in the coming two-three days, according to Skymet Weather.

Jul 3, 2019 1:26 pm (IST)

Over the next 2 days,the IMD has predicted that apart from Rajasthan, HP, J&K, parts of Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Haryana and Delhi are also likely to get relief from scorching heat, as the monsoon ascends forward.

Jul 3, 2019 1:06 pm (IST)

GoAir, Indigo and SpceJet had earlier announced waivers on cancellation and flight change charges for passengers travelling to and from Mumbai.

Jul 3, 2019 12:50 pm (IST)

After disruption in operations at the Mumbai airport, Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri comments:

Jul 3, 2019 12:47 pm (IST)

"All concerned are requested to strictly comply with the instructions. Non-adherence shall invite appropriate punitive action," Director General of Civil Aviation, Arun Kumar said. The decision comes after a SpiceJet flight veered off the runway in Surat, and another Air India Express flight mover got stuck in soft earth at the Mangalore airport due to heavy rain on June 30, before the SpiceJet incident in Mumbai.

Jul 3, 2019 12:41 pm (IST)

DGCA Warns Airlines on Landing | Keeping in mind the devastating weather conditions, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) issued a warning to airlines to not land with an "unstabilised approach", threatening with punitive measures.

Jul 3, 2019 12:19 pm (IST)

While the main runway is still closed, the secondary runway in Mumbai airport is being used. Apart from flight cancellations, other operations are running normally.

Jul 3, 2019 12:11 pm (IST)

Efforts to retrieve the SpiceJet aircraft that skidded off the runway due to heavy rain on Tuesday are underway. The runway is closed, leading to cancellation of 203 flights, but is likely to open tomorrow.

Jul 3, 2019 11:49 am (IST)

The number of people confirmed dead after a wall collapsed in Malad has risen to 24.

Jul 3, 2019 11:26 am (IST)

Central Railway announced that extra trains from Dombivli and Thane had been arranged to remove congestion, and special trains, apart from those on the Sunday schedule, will be run.

Jul 3, 2019 11:22 am (IST)

Cracks in Ratnagiri Dam | In Ratnagiri, local public representatives claimed that they had complained to the administration of cracks in the Tiware dam, but their pleas were neglected. Maharashtra Water Resources Minister Girish Mahajan confirmed that the villagers living near the dam had complained.

Jul 3, 2019 11:14 am (IST)

Tiware dam in Ratnagiri, Maharashtra, where  6 have been killed, 19 remain missing, and 12 houses were carried down by floodwater.

Jul 3, 2019 11:12 am (IST)

As monsoons arrive in Madhya Pradesh, a flooding road in Khagone sweeps a rider off.

Jul 3, 2019 11:10 am (IST)

In Madhya Pradesh, monsoon has arrived in all districts except Gwalior and Chambal, IMD scientist Ajay Shukla says. Here are some visuals of the MP capital experiencing the season's first showers.

Jul 3, 2019 11:06 am (IST)

19 Missing After Ratnagiri Dam Breach | Six bodies were recovered and 19 have been reported missing since the Tiware dam in Ratnagiri district of Maharashtra was disintegrated on Tuesday night. NDRF and state police have been engaged in rescue operations. 

Jul 3, 2019 11:00 am (IST)

Odisha Rains | Skymet Weather has predicted rains and thunderstorms in several parts of Odisha over the next 4-6 days meanwhile monsoons ready to pack up in Mumbai.

Jul 3, 2019 10:49 am (IST)

Public Transport returns to Normalcy | The BMC reported that there was relief from waterlogging in the city, with suburban trains and BEST buses becoming functional again. Central railway decided to run suburban trains on weekend schedule. Special suburban services were also promised.

Jul 3, 2019 10:17 am (IST)

Here are visuals from the Tiware dam in Ratnagiri which was breached due to heavy rain, killing 6 people.

Jul 3, 2019 10:11 am (IST)

Monsoon in Madhya Pradesh | While Maharashtra is ceaselessly lashed by heavy downpour, Madhya Pradesh is experiencing moderate to heavy rain. Skymet Weather predicts that eastern districts of the state will get heavy to very heavy rains starting tomorrow. Jabalpur has already received very heavy rains.

Jul 3, 2019 10:05 am (IST)

Among other recent casualties, two waiters were electrocuted on Tuesday as rainwater flooded a hotel kitchen in Thane.

Jul 3, 2019 9:51 am (IST)

Gujarat to Get Heavy Rain | Skymet Weather forecasts that the low-pressure monsoon system is steadily moving towards Gujarat, with Bhavnagar, Valsad, Baroda and Ahmedabad to receive moderate to heavy rain over the coming two days.

Jul 3, 2019 9:42 am (IST)

Monsoon has wreaked havoc across the state this year, giving Mumbai the heaviest rainfall in 10 years. Casualties have been reported repeatedly throughout the state since the rains set in. Two drowned as a car was submerged in a water-filled subway in the city on Tuesday.

Jul 3, 2019 9:30 am (IST)

Ratnagiri Dam Breach Toll Rises | As many as 6 bodies were recovered as the Tiware dam in Ratnagiri was breached. 12 houses were also swept away in the accident.

'Nothing But Miracle': Six-month-old Boy Survives Malad Wall Collapse, Flood
The site of wall collapse in Malad.

"We were asleep with Ayush in our house. Before we could understand anything, we found ourselves being washed away due to the sudden flow of water. Me and my wife tried to hold on to each other and our child, but the strong current turned us helpless and we got separated after some time," Ayush's father Uttam Sharma (25) said.

"But luckily, Ayush was found alive around half a km from the hut later. It was nothing but a miracle. My wife also survived," he added.

However, Ayush's grandfather and his aunt were not as fortunate.

"They died after getting trapped under the debris," Sharma said in a choked voice.

Although Ayush was not hurt in the incident, his parents received minor injuries and are currently undergoing treatment in different civic-run hospitals.

Meanwhile, officials said that the death toll in the incident has gone up to 26. Around 72 people are undergoing treatment, while 23 were discharged from hospitals.

Activists have demanded action against the officials who supervised the construction of the 20-feet-high wall that caved in. They alleged that the design of the wall was faulty and therefore it collapsed within three years and could not withstand the flow of water.

Considering the demands, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has promised to inquire into the incident and take action against the officials if found guilty.

The state government and the BMC each have announced compensation of Rs 5 lakh to the kin of each deceased.
