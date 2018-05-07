English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Six-month-old Falls to Death After Mother Loses Balance Due to High Heels
The woman was walking along a balcony on the first floor when she suddenly lost her balance and the infant fell out of her arms.
Image for representation only.
Thane: In a shocking tragedy, a six-month-old died fell from the first floor of a building and died after falling out of his mother's arms when she lost her balance, allegedly due to the high heels she was wearing, police said on Monday.
Fehmida Shaikh, 23, had attended a relatives' wedding ceremony in Kalyan on Sunday evening wearing sporting high-heels sandals and her six-month old son in her arms.
After the wedding in Matoshri Hall of Rambagh area of the town, she and her husband were preparing to return home to Ulhasnagar. As they were walking along a balcony on the first floor area, she suddenly lost her balance in her high-heeled sandals and her child in arms, identified as Mohammed, hurtled down from the first floor balcony.
The couple rushed down to see the infant lying in a pool of blood and immediately took him to the nearby Rukiminibai Hospital where he was declared dead.
"We have registered a case of accidental death in the matter, but further investigations are underway," Mahatma Phule Police Station officer Vijay Khedekar told media persons.
Fehmida is a housewife while her husband works as a shop assistant.
