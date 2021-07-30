Six-Month-Old Girl’s Life Saved After Successful Liver Transplant

The life of a six-month-old baby girl was saved after a complicated surgery was successfully performed at Chhattisgarh’s Ramkrishna Care Hospital in Raipur. A liver transplant was done after putting a part of the infant’s father’s liver in her. As per the doctors, this is the first successful operation of its kind in central India. The child’s name is Takshi and her parents are Luv Sinha and Seema Sinha. Due to the trouble in her liver, Takshi weighed only five kilograms even after she turned six months old. This alarmed her family. Doctors told them that their child is suffering from a disease known as Biliary Atresia.

Biliary Atresia happens when there is a blockage in the ducts that carry the bile juice from liver to gallbladder. This is a congenital condition which is said to occur when bile ducts inside or outside the liver are not developed normally.

As per the doctors, children have this disease since birth and if they are not treated well in time they may also end up losing their life. The successful operation has brought a sigh of relief and joy to Takshi’s family and to the team of expert surgeons at the Raipur-based hospital. This complicated surgery was performed by a team of doctors led by Sandeep Dev.

He told the media that this disease is quite common in Chhattisgarh and its surrounding regions. However, since people in the area are not well informed about the disease they are not able to understand its severity and end up ignoring it. Dev also mentioned that sometimes people also don’t want to ensure the right treatment as they are of the opinion that it is extremely expensive. However, this is not the case as the government has introduced various schemes under which the cost of the treatment gets heavily subsidised.

