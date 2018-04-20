English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Six Months After It Was Shelved, Ministry of External Affairs Revives Ambedkar Documentary Plan
The documentary has to be made in different versions, including 50 minutes, 26 minutes, 12 minutes, 2-3 minutes and even a 40 second snippet for use on social media and television fillers.
Illustration by Mir Suhail/News18.com
New Delhi: The Ministry of External Affairs has called for proposals from filmmakers to make a documentary on Dalit icon BR Ambedkar. The bids for the same have already started and the last date for applying is May 7.
The ministry’s official note says that the film has to be in English and Hindi and it hopes to reach out audience around the world and in India too. The ministry has opened proposals for the film with the aim of showcasing the relevance of the Dalit icon in today’s world and to use Ambedkar’s life and philosophy to present a modern and contemporary image of India.
Further, the ministry also aims to depict how there are opportunities in India irrespective of one’s background. The government also wants to show the Constitution as a forward looking document.
A similar proposal was floated around October last year, but, according to sources, was cancelled after certain committees rejected the proposal.
The revival of the tender comes just days after an all India bandh was called on April 2 by Dalit groups against the alleged dilution of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. At least nine people were killed in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh while thousands were detained by the police and hundreds were left injured as the state and central governments struggled to control the massive protests that erupted across the north, west and east India.
The documentary has to be made in different versions, including 50 minutes, 26 minutes, 12 minutes, 2-3 minutes and even a 40 second snippet for use on social media and television fillers.
“The documentary must be fast paced, engaging to watch, cohesive and creatively presented. Narration or anchor driven approach may be chosen without long monologues,” the ministry note says.
Not all filmmakers are eligible. Only those with a minimum of five years of experience and an annual turnover of Rs 50 lakh are eligible to send in their proposals. The prospective bidder is required to pay a security deposit of Rs 1,00,000.
The eligibility criteria requires payment in the form of Earnest Money Deposit (EMD) payable to PAO, Ministry of External Affairs, New Delhi valid for three months.
| Edited by: Ashutosh Tripathi
