Six Months High for MP as State Reports Single-day Spike of 2,777, 16 Deaths Recorded

Preventive measures adopted by administration seems to be proving little helpful as Madhya Pradesh recorded 2,777 fresh cases of infection in last 24 hours on Friday. Much to the respite of the administration, 1,482 recovered from the virus while the state recorded 16 casualties.

With the total tested samples of 26,514, the test positivity rate remained 10.4% for the state. The test positivity rate which was around eight per cent on March 28 has surged to 10.4 on April 2, a spike of around 2.5% in a week.

Out of total 52 districts, Hoshangabad was the lone district which did not report any fresh case of infection on Friday. Total 32 districts have 20 or more cases which underlines the imminent threat of the virus fresh wave. Health teams have been sent to districts like Betul, Chhindwara and Ratlam which are facing worsening situation.

Indore remained the number one state leading the chart with 682 cases, while Bhopal had 528 cases of infections afresh and Jabalpur inched towards 200 daily mark with 185 fresh cases. Gwalior also followed closely with 115 fresh cases.

The number of active cases in the state has surged to 19,336 while total numbers of persons infected with the virus has surpassed the three lakh mark since March last year.

Fatwa Issued in Bhopal Backs Covid-19 Vaccine

A fatwa issue in Bhopal for the Muslim community has backed the Covid-19 vaccination. Naib Mufti Jasim Daad said that saving one’s life is the topmost priority. Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Jameel Khan had enquired with Darul Qaza and Darul Ifta about Covid-19 vaccination with reference to shariyat. Special arrangements will be made for vaccination during Ramzan, said Khan. Shahar qazi Mushtaq Ali Nadvi and other senior clerics have already got them vaccinated to raise awareness among locals.