Six More CRPF Personnel of Delhi-based Battalion Test Positive for Covid-19, Tally Rises to 52

Six more out of 89 samples taken have tested positive for COVID-19, a senior official said. The total infected troops in this unit stand at 52 now.

PTI

Updated:April 30, 2020, 9:57 PM IST
Six More CRPF Personnel of Delhi-based Battalion Test Positive for Covid-19, Tally Rises to 52
Six more personnel from a Delhi-based CRPF battalion tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday, taking the number of cases to 52 in the unit, officials said.

They belong to the 31st battalion of the paramilitary force, based in Mayur Vihar Phase-III, which was sealed after 46 personnel were infected with the novel coronavirus and one succumbed to it earlier.

Six more out of 89 samples taken have tested positive for COVID-19, a senior official said. The total infected troops in this unit stand at 52 now.

