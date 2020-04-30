Six More CRPF Personnel of Delhi-based Battalion Test Positive for Covid-19, Tally Rises to 52

Six more personnel from a Delhi-based CRPF battalion tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday, taking the number of cases to 52 in the unit, officials said.

They belong to the 31st battalion of the paramilitary force, based in Mayur Vihar Phase-III, which was sealed after 46 personnel were infected with the novel coronavirus and one succumbed to it earlier.

Six more out of 89 samples taken have tested positive for COVID-19, a senior official said. The total infected troops in this unit stand at 52 now.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365