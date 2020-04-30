Six More CRPF Personnel of Delhi-based Battalion Test Positive for Covid-19, Tally Rises to 52
Six more out of 89 samples taken have tested positive for COVID-19, a senior official said. The total infected troops in this unit stand at 52 now.
Image for representation
Six more personnel from a Delhi-based CRPF battalion tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday, taking the number of cases to 52 in the unit, officials said.
They belong to the 31st battalion of the paramilitary force, based in Mayur Vihar Phase-III, which was sealed after 46 personnel were infected with the novel coronavirus and one succumbed to it earlier.
Six more out of 89 samples taken have tested positive for COVID-19, a senior official said. The total infected troops in this unit stand at 52 now.
Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives
The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.
Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube
First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Rishi Kapoor Cremated In Presence Of Family In Mumbai; Wife Neetu, Alia Bhatt Inconsolable
- Karan Johar Pens Long Note on Rishi Kapoor, Calls Him 'Romance of Indian Cinema'
- Rishi Kapoor’s Daughter Riddhima Kapoor Shares Emotional Post, Calls Him 'Strongest Warrior'
- Reliance Jio Deployed Multiple Measures to Help Mobile & JioFiber Users During COVID Lockdown
- From Gate-crashers to Joint-winners: Captain Shabbir Ali Reminisces India's Asian Youth Championship 1974 Journey