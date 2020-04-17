Six Mortar Shells Fired by Pakistan Defused along Line of Control in Poonch
Pakistan troops have been shelling areas along the LoC in Poonch and Rajouri districts for the past 13 days.
Image for Representation. (Getty Images)
Security forces defused six mortar shells fired by Pakistani troops along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, officials said on Friday.
Security forces detected the six unexploded mortar shells fired by Pakistan army in Krishnagati, Mendhar and Balakote sectors of the district, they said. The bomb disposal squads later defused them safely.
